MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Florida man pled guilty Wednesday in Miami Federal Court to transmitting threatening communication regarding the killing of Jewish people.

Federal authorities announced that Hanson Richard Larkin, 26, of DeLand, will be facing a possible maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Officials say Larkin met an individual online in 2017, and over time, they became friends, communicating via text, phone, and various social media outlets.

On a number of occasions during the two years leading up to August 25, 2019, Larkin told this individual about his hatred of Jews.

Authorities said on August 24, 2019, Larkin traveled to Miami from DeLand.

Once in Miami, Larkin sent a series of threatening text messages to the Miami man:

(a) “…I bought a gun with my first paycheck If I don’t meet you I will be forced to use it.”

(b) “I told you how much I hate Jews right?”

(c) “If meeting me for five seconds is not worth the lives of multiple Jews than I have no other option.”

(d) “There’s a chabad near me. And Amtrak has no security for weapon. Don’t make me make a choice theyll regret.”

(e) “Ok so then we meet and no dead Jews?”

The Miami man contacted law enforcement and Larkin was eventually arrested after going back to DeLand.

Federal investigators detained Larkin at his workplace on August 27.

Larkin will be sentenced next January 8.