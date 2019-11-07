WATCH LIVE Secret Service Director James Murray Announces Release Of New Research On Targeted School Violence
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday he has established the Governor’s Faith and Community-Based Initiative, which will be led by a former president and executive director of the Tim Tebow Foundation.

DeSantis’ office said the initiative will help “collaborate between state government and faith-based and community-based organizations.”

It will be directed by Erik Dellenback, who has spent the past two years as a consultant to non-profit organizations and previously worked as president and executive director of the foundation headed by former University of Florida football star Tim Tebow.

“Florida’s faith and community-based groups have a longstanding history of intervening to help meet the needs of all Floridians,” DeSantis said in a prepared statement.

