TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday he has established the Governor’s Faith and Community-Based Initiative, which will be led by a former president and executive director of the Tim Tebow Foundation.
DeSantis’ office said the initiative will help “collaborate between state government and faith-based and community-based organizations.”
It will be directed by Erik Dellenback, who has spent the past two years as a consultant to non-profit organizations and previously worked as president and executive director of the foundation headed by former University of Florida football star Tim Tebow.
“Florida’s faith and community-based groups have a longstanding history of intervening to help meet the needs of all Floridians,” DeSantis said in a prepared statement.
(©2019 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida’s contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.