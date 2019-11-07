Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The father of a teen who died while saving two people from drowning will get to say good-bye to his son.
US Immigration and Customs Enforcement granted a humanitarian visa to Misel Burgos Zamora, the father of 17-year-old Cristian Burgos.
Burgos died two days after rescuing a mother and her 9-year-old son who were taken by the current at Virginia Key Beach.
Burgos went under and was later rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Burgos’ father, who wants to be here for his son’s funeral, lives in Nicaragua.
He was denied a tourist visa due to his criminal background.
Several local, state and federal elected officials worked to get a visa for Zamora after his son died.
