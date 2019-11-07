BOYNTON BEACH (CBSMiami) – A viral video of a 3-year-old Florida boy doing CPR is proving it’s never too early to learn lifesaving skills.

“We’re just a family of first responders and were trying to teach the little ones young,” said Christopher Shell.

Shell, who is with the Boynton Beach Fire Department, has been a firefighter and paramedic since 2008. His wife is a Boca Raton dispatcher. Even the in-laws are first responders.

“I think it’s a coincidence,” said Shaul Fuchsman with Palm Beach County Air Rescue.

But video of Shell’s sons show that it might just be in their blood.

Here’s the backstory on the video, which has been shared over 20,000 time:

Asher, 3, and his 5-year-old brother were visiting their dad on Nov. first when an emergency call came in.

“I got toned out to a call. He got so upset that he couldn’t come with me on the call to help save people,” Shell explained.

That’s when he and his wife devised a plan two days later to stage a mock CPR drill, complete with a Power Wheels fire truck, a real fire and a 10-pound trapped patient.

While the one-and-a-half-minute video is gaining a lot of traction online, the family hopes it sends a strong message to all parents,

“If I can teach a 3-year-old how to do CPR, anybody can learn how to do CPR,” Shell said. “It’s not hard and we should all learn how to do it so that way you know one day you can help save a life.”

The video of little Asher giving CPR now has over one million views on Facebook.