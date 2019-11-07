INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores could have written the scouting report on Jacoby Brissett or Brian Hoyer without even looking at the game tape.

He saw both up close and personal in New England and fully understands what the Dolphins will face Sunday in Indianapolis.

Funny thing is Brissett and Hoyer also recognize what they’re up against, too.

“Brian Flores is an incredible coach. I’ve known him since my rookie year,” said Hoyer, who finished last week’s game after Brissett injured his left knee. “I was away from him and then I came back to see him as the defensive coordinator. I know their offensive staff and their scheme.”

The Colts (5-3) have plenty at stake this week.

They have struggled to score points each of the past two weeks and their vaunted offensive line has allowed nine sacks during the same span. Penalties have proved costly and so have special team miscues. And now Indy remains uncertain if Brissett will play after spraining his medial collateral ligament in last weekend’s loss at Pittsburgh , which knocked the Colts out of the AFC South lead.

“This business is brutal,” Colts coach Frank Reich said. “You lose and you feel the sting of it and you feel like your back is against the wall and we have to respond.”

Flores has faced the same scenario — seven times this season.

It’s a stark contrast from his days of routine victory celebrations in New England, for whom he was a longtime assistant. Instead, he’s running the rebuilding Dolphins (1-7) who are trying to build momentum after picking up their first win last week.

But Flores knows it will be a tough task against two quarterbacks he respects.

“I was very impressed with Jacoby and I’m not surprised at all that he’s playing the way he is,” Flores said before turning his attention to Hoyer. “He is as smart as they come at the quarterback position.”

WELCOME TO THE CLUB

Three-time All-Pro defensive end Dwight Freeney returns to Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday — becoming the 16th member of the Colts’ Ring of Honor.

Freeney played 11 seasons in Indianapolis, becoming the franchise’s career sacks leader with 107½, and was part of the Colts’ 2006 Super Bowl winning team. He ranks second on the Colts’ career list, behind bookend rusher Robert Mathis, now an assistant on Reich’s staff.

Former general manager Bill Polian selected Freeney in the first round of the 2002 draft, when critics described the selection as a “reach.” But Freeney and his trademark spin move quickly became part of Colts lore.

“What did I learn from him? I learned not to spiral into a hole when you get beat because he used to pretty much have his way with me,” longtime left tackle Anthony Castonzo said. “I just thank God I never had to play against him in a game.”

DEPLETED ROSTER

The Dolphins have lost four of their best players in the last two weeks.

Top cornerback Xavien Howard and leading receiver Preston Williams suffered season-ending knee injuries. Running back Kenyan Drake was traded, and his replacement, Mark Walton, begins a four-game suspension this week after a no-contest plea to a misdemeanor weapons charge last offseason.

Only two starters have played in every game this season — receiver DeVante Parker and left guard Michael Deiter.

MILESTONE MARKS

The Colts hope Freeney’s induction won’t be the only major milestone they hit Sunday.

They need one more victory to reach 300 in the franchise’s Indianapolis era.

And kicker Adam Vinatieri needs three field goal attempts to break Morten Andersen’s league record (709), eight points to become the first Colts player to score 1,500 and one extra point to become the first player in franchise history with 500.

SPUTTERING GROUND GAME

With Walton out, Kalen Ballage is expected to start Sunday. The second-year pro is averaging 2.0 yards on 35 carries this season, and Miami’s average of 3.1 yards is the NFL’s worst.

“I hear the stats; I know what they are,” Flores said. “Everyone is involved in the run game — backs, tight ends, receivers. I can pull up 20 runs right here today where if a receiver makes a block, it’s a much longer run, and that average jumps a little bit. We all have to be better.”

Ballage believes he’ll benefit from a bigger workload.

“I’ve played all right,” he said. “Opportunities have been slim. Moving forward, it’s about getting in there and getting a rhythm and being able to touch the ball more.”

