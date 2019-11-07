Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The investigation into the murder of Coral Springs firefighter Christopher Randazzo reveals he was an easy target the night he was killed.
According to an arrest warrant obtained by the Sun Sentinel, Randazzo was easy prey for the three men who are now charged with killing him.
The warrant for Marco Rico reveals Randazzo was shot in the back of the head over a cell phone.
It also quoted a witness as telling investigators that Randazzo was too drunk to know what was going on.
Randazzo was found dead outside of a hotel in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea on October 19th.
