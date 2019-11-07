MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Five Palm Beach County children are in the hospital after a school bus, a tractor-trailer and pickup truck collided on Thursday morning.
The crash happened at around 8 a.m. near Ritta Village Road in the western part of Palm Beach County.
Images from Chopper 4 showed a tractor-trailer truck on its side with its sand cargo all over part of the roadway.
The children were inside the bus at the time and were transported to a local hospital.
Fire Rescue officials said the children were not seriously hurt.
Authorities said a man had to be airlifted to a local hospital. His condition is currently unknown.
The crash is being investigated.
The students attend Lake Shore Middle School in Belle Glade.
Traffic in the area was affected for several hours.
