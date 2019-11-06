MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A special honor Wednesday at the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce Trustee Luncheon just days before Veterans Day.

Veterans were not only honored but one of them was awarded a brand new car.

His name is Andrew Napier, a US Army Specialist who, like his father and grandfather, joined the military. He enlisted in 2006 but just two years later he found himself in Afghanistan.

“In the summer of 2008 my company was attacked by the Taliban,” said Napier. “I was struck with an RPG and sustained minor wounds but was still standing.”

From that incident, he was awarded the Purple Heart and now thanks to the Transportation4Heroes program he is receiving a new car provided by Wells Fargo and Bean Automotive Group.

Jorge Villacampa was there on behalf of Wells Fargo to present Andrew with the car.

“Veterans go many generations, something that keeps us together like a bond,” said Villacampa. “We are delighted at Wells Fargo to be able to give a little back to someone who gave so much of himself for his country.”

From the generations who served before him, Andrew now gets to create new memories with his next generation.

“The first place is to take Eric out to the beach in Miami,” said Napier as he introduced his son to groups of the Miami Chamber of Commerce.

A faint smile was visible from the young boy as he was held up to see the new car.

“Just to see the smile on his face is unbelievable,” said Chris Roberts, President of Bean Automotive Group.

Both he and Villacampa have close ties to veterans through their families or companies to it means a lot to them to be there to present a new car from one veteran to another.