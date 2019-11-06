



MIAMI (CBSMiami) -Miami-Dade police are investigating an armed carjacking and a shooting in southwest Miami-Dade that seem to be linked.

The incidents took place Tuesday night within minutes of each other, just about a mile apart.

In each case, the suspects were on a bike and both were caught on surveillance cameras.

“I heard somebody say ‘give me the keys. I want your car’,” said a homeowner that did not want to be identified

She said around 8:45 p.m., her son was shot in the leg when two men attempted to steal her car.

“My son was coming around with the groceries and I heard ‘pow!’ All of a sudden I just started blowing the horn like crazy,” she explained.

The horn appeared to scare the two off and they fled on the bike without taking anything. She said her son is expected to be okay.

However, about five minutes later, there’s a familiar scene. Another surveillance camera shows two men pulling up on a bike and carjacking a man at gunpoint just as he was getting home.

“Two people assault me with a rifle and a gun. They put a gun to my head and keep the keys to my car and my phone,” explained Luis Molina.

He described it as the most terrifying two minutes of his life.

“In that moment you don’t think about nothing,” he said. “So nervous.”

One hopped in his Molina’s black Dodge Ram van and took off, while the other followed on the motorbike.

Molina said the men wore masks and were dressed in all black.

These two robberies may not be isolated.

Miami-Dade Police said these cases do appear to be connected, but they’re still investigating. They are also trying to figure out if this van is the same one used during a Cutler Bay home invasion and murder Wednesday morning.