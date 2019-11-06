  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach police have a man in custody who they said fired a stolen gun near a busy street Wednesday night.

It all started just after 6 p.m. when police responded to a call of shots fired near 41 Street and Chase Avenue.

Shortly after arrival on the scene, police detained a man at the scene and recovered the firearm.

A few hours later, Miami Beach PD tweeted that the firearm recovered had been reported stolen.

Police have not identified the man.

Still no word on what may have led up to the reported shooting.

Miami Beach PD said no one was injured in this incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.

