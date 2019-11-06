



The Fort Lauderdale Home Show is South Florida’s largest, home design expo and all-inclusive source for homeowners, interior designers and industry professionals looking for the latest trends and most competitive prices, whether that be small items in décor and furnishings or kitchen and bath renovation items. Need to fix up the backyard and patio? Find spas and pools, patio furniture, turf, BBQ grills, awnings, tiles and brick pavers and more.

Hurricane season 2019 may be over, but it’s never too early to think about next year and protect your home with impact windows, doors, smart home technology and top of the line home security.

Here are some exhibitor highlights:

Belamo Design

The founders of “the BELAMO brand” are committed to bringing European Design Outdoor Furniture to the American customer. BELAMO stays true to their roots and core values (Proximity, Quality, Exclusivity and Durability). They are constantly monitoring new design trends in Belgium and throughout Europe, only working with companies with the same high quality standards and shared passion for design. As a strong name in the segment, BELAMO takes pride in bringing added value to the American customer in 2018. BELAMO does not just sell furniture, they want to give you an alternative, an experience, a view from inside your home that is both breathtaking and a place where you can relax and create lasting memories!

Lawson Industries

At Lawson Industries, their mission is to manufacture the finest quality aluminum windows and doors, with no exceptions and no excuses. They are a privately held, actively involved family-managed company that prides itself on timely delivery with their own fleet of company-owned trucks. Lawson Industries specializes in direct installed sales to local builders from their warehouses in Tampa, Miami, and Boynton Beach. Developers select Lawson knowing their record of positive past performances. Their ability to manage vast projects sites and their material and manpower resource allows them to bring the job “home” on schedule.

Iberia Tiles

Over the past 40 years, Iberia Tiles has been dedicated to providing the South Florida residential and commercial market with design options for hard surface flooring. They have built a reputation of having the highest quality finishes with endless design options relating to porcelain, stone, mosaics and slabs. Iberia Tiles has exclusive distribution rights to some of the best Italian and Spanish porcelain collections from the top brands.

Majestic Furniture

Located in Fort Lauderdale, Majestic Furniture specializes in producing Design Interior furnishings for workspaces and homes. Their combination of wood, glass and chrome gives their pieces an authentic, rustic aspect with a modern twist. All Majestic Furniture’s pieces are handmade, crafted directly from solid wood which make them unique. They create high-quality furniture that instantly illuminates any interior. Their products are timeless and guaranteed to create enthusiasm and ravishment. The idea is to bring Nature to you or your clients in an environment to create a peaceful but classy atmosphere.

iqoob

iqoob was started in 2014 by a team of people willing to rethink the very process of the appearance of a new home. iqoob makes housing more accessible, functional and attractive. One of the main goals of iqoob is time efficiency and convenience at all stages of housing acquisition. Just imagine that instead of several months, it can only take a couple of weeks from the day of selecting the model of a home until the day you can actually move into your new home. iqoob creates your cozy future in a new, modern, eco-friendly and comfortable home that you can choose with the dimensions, accessories and amenities you need.

Coastal Luxury Wall

Coastal Luxury Wall offers a unique idea for wall coverings suited for both the home and business. Whether you’re a homeowner or contractor you can apply Coastal Luxury Wall using basic equipment and instruction. Coastal Luxury Wall comes packaged in protective plastic bags containing an instruction sheet and enough product to cover approximately 35-45 square feet. It can be applied to plaster, sheet rock, concrete, wallpaper, plywood, paneling or other similar surfaces. Defects such as nail holes; cracks and uneven surfaces are easily masked with our textured wall-coating. Coastal Luxury Wall resists cracking, is odorless, flame retardant and environmentally friendly. The fibers absorb sound and insulate the surface area making it one of the most attractive acoustic insulators available.

At the Home Show in Broward County, you can navigate easily through over 150,000 square feet of exhibition space, sit down and talk to the experts and learn design and DIY tips at the Home Improvement Stage.

The Fort Lauderdale Home Design and Remodeling Show will feature TV’s Carter Oosterhouse, present designer rooms created by Viviana Galetto, Michael Zavala, Perla Lichi and Renan Rodriguez and much more. Instagram sensation, Galey Gravenstein will teach DIY tips to both uplift your home and your life. Visit homeshows.net and follow @FLHomeShows on social media.