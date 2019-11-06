TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) – The state’s highest court heard arguments on Wednesday over whether felons should have to pay fines, fees, and restitution before they can become eligible voters.
The hearing came after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis asked the court to clarify a constitutional amendment voters passed last year, which restores voting rights of felons other than sex offenders and murderers once they’ve completed their sentences.
DeSantis signed a bill to implement the amendment. It requires felons to also meet all legal financial obligations before regaining their rights. Advocates sued, comparing the requirement to a poll tax.
A lawyer for DeSantis said the ballot language specifically said “all terms of their sentence,” and argued that this includes legal financial obligations.
