MIAMI – A Cutler Bay man was ambushed and killed in an overnight home invasion robbery in Cutler Bay.
It happened just be 11:30 pm. at home near 222nd Street and SW 99th Avenue.
Arriving officers found a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.
Investigators believe one or more people laid in wait until some arrived at the home. When the man arrived and opened the front door, they forced their way inside, then robbed and shot him. The killers fled in a black Dodge van.
Police suspect the van used in this robbery was used in a previous robbery.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).
