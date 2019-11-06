Comments
HAVANA, Cuba (CBSMiami) – For the 28th year in a row, Cuba’s United Nations delegation presented that body’s General Assembly with a resolution to remove US government economic, financial and commercial embargo against them.
Last year, the resolution was overwhelmingly approved by 189 of the 193 countries that make up the United Nations.
But this year, the Cubans say the United States is pressuring Latin American countries to vote “no.”
Despite that, the non-binding resolution is expected pass.
Since taking office, the Trump administration has been taking steps to tighten the embargo and undo President Barack Obama’s opening of Cuba.
