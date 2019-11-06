MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Archbishop Mccarthy High School’s principal faced a judge Wednesday morning following his arrest.
Miramar police arrested Richard Jean and charged him with battery following an off-campus domestic incident.
According to the arrest report, Jean became upset with the victim, grabbed him by the neck and threw him to the ground.
The Archdiocese of Miami has placed Jean on administrative leave, pending the outcome of a police investigation.
A judge set his bond at $1,000.
This is not Jean’s first headline-making event. About a year ago an ex-student attacked him. Jean defended himself and the attacker was arrested.
News of Jean’s arrest shocked those at the Miramar Catholic school on Tuesday.
“I would have never expected that out of our principal. He has to set an example. To see that happen is kind of crazy,” said student Samuel Aguirre.
