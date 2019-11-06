Pérez Art Museum Miami | Photo: Laura G./Yelp

MIAMI (Hoodline) – Looking to try the top art museums and galleries around?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top art galleries in Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re in the market for a cultural experience.

1. Pérez Art Museum Miami

Photo: Ciri D./Yelp

First on the list is Pérez Art Museum Miami. Located at 1103 Biscayne Blvd. downtown, the art museum and art gallery is the highest-rated art gallery in Miami, boasting four stars out of 342 reviews on Yelp.

2. Wynwood Art Walk Block Party

Photo: wynwood art walk block party/Yelp

Next up is Wynwood Art Walk Block Party, situated at 2250 N.W. Second Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 86 reviews on Yelp, the art gallery, food truck and music venue has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Agustin Gainza Arts and Tavern

Photo: Aline O./Yelp

Little Havana’s Agustin Gainza Arts and Tavern, located at 1652 S.W. Eighth St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the art gallery and wine bar five stars out of 19 reviews.

4. Cubaocho Museum & Performing Arts Center

Photo: Michele L./Yelp

Over in Little Havana, check out Cubaocho Museum & Performing Arts Center, which has earned four stars out of 96 reviews on Yelp. You can find the art museum and bar at 1465 S.W. Eighth St., Suite 106.

5. Walt Grace Vintage

Photo: Enjoying Each Moment T./Yelp

Finally, there’s Walt Grace Vintage, a local favorite with 4.5 stars out of 21 reviews. Stop by 300 N.W. 26th St. to hit up the art gallery, guitar store and car dealer next time the urge strikes.