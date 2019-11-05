TAMPA (CBSMiami) – A pregnant woman saved her family’s life during a home invasion after she used an AR-15 to fight back against armed burglars.

It happened in Lithia, about 25 miles outside of Tampa.

Jeremy King said two masked men entered his home, pointed guns at him and his 11-year-old daughter, and demanded money. He said the two men then began pistol-whipping and kicking him when he said he didn’t have any.

King said his wife, who is eight-months-pregnant, heard the commotion and opened the bedroom door to see what was happening.

One of the robbers then shot at her. That’s when she grabbed the semi-automatic rifle and opened fire.

“When he came toward the back door in her line of sight, she clipped him. He made it from my back door to roughly 200 feet out in the front ditch before the AR did its thing,” said King.

Deputies found the man dead in a nearby ditch. They are still looking for the second suspect.