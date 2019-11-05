STUART (CBSMiami/AP) – During a stop in Stuart on Tuesday, Governor Ron DeSantis unveiled a new website that tracks water quality in the state’s major waterways and lakes.
The website, protectingfloridatogether.gov, provides information on blue-green algae blooms and red tide, as well as providing information on key environmental projects.
The portal currently provides water quality status for three of south Florida’s major bodies, including Lake Okeechobee. But state officials say they are working to expand the tool across the state.
Since taking office in January, DeSantis has been attempting to burnish his environmental credentials and has pushed for more funding to restore the Everglades and improve water quality.
