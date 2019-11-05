Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Highway Patrol has shut down part of Kendall Drive on Tuesday due to a fatal accident.
Chopper4 was over the scene along Southwest 142nd Avenue at around 9:30 a.m. where the westbound lanes remained closed while the investigation continued.
FHP said the accident involved two sedans, one of which ended up off the street and into the parking lot of an apartment complex. That driver is the one that died, police said.
Drivers planning to head in this direction are being urged to use Sunset Drive or 104th Street as an alternate route.
The investigation will likely close Kendall Drive for much of the afternoon.
