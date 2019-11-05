



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – They say defense wins championships in football. Well, this week’s CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy nominee is one the most dominant defensive players in Miami-Dade County.

Gulliver Prep’s star defensive end Donell Harris is a menace on the field, and a coveted 2020 recruit.

However, his recruiting cycle has been a bit different, reclassifying from the 2021 class to 2020.

“I wasn’t really worrying about all the schools until I got into this class,” he said. “Now that I’ve narrowed my list down to two, I’m just trying to figure out what place is gonna be best for me and my family next three to four years.

He’s narrowed his list of about 20 schools down to two: LSU and Texas A&M.

“What I’m looking for is whose defensive scheme I’ll fit in, where I’ll play immediately and where it would be good for me stay the next three to four years,” he said.

With 25 sacks in the season, it’s safe to say he’ll fit in nicely in most schemes with that kind of production.

Congratulations to Donell Harris for becoming a CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy nominee.

Click here if you’d like to submit a nomination for the inaugural CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy, which recognizes the top high school football player in South Florida.