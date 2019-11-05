MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A vicious dog attack was caught on camera in northwest Miami-Dade, and the victim’s family said it was only a matter of time.

According to police, the man was walking home from work when three pit bulls rushed him.

Surveillance video showed him fall to the ground as the three dogs mauled him.

Several drivers pulled over to help. Others nearby tried to make noise to distract the dogs away from the man and called 911.

“He was walking home and the dog attacked him,” the victim’s daughter said.

The man was attacked along NW 103rd Lane and 12th Avenue.

He was so badly bitten that first responders took him to Ryder Trauma Center.

“Thank you to everybody who came to save my dad. Without them, my dad would’ve been dead by now,” the man’s daughter said.

A Good Samaritan who was at a store nearby explained what he tried to do to stop the dogs.

“Two of them, I hit them in the head. They got on the floor. I was able to close the gate too,” he said.

Miami-Dade Animal Services went to the spot of the attack.

CBS4 News was there as they placed the dogs in the vans to take them away.

“This is not the first time those dogs attacked. It’s actually the second time. Those five dogs attacked two little kids before,” the victim’s daughter said.

Animal services hasn’t said if it has a history with these dogs.

Tt’s still unclear who owns them.

“I just hope my dad gets better,” the man’s daughter said. “We will proceed the legal way.”

CBS4’s Ty Russell has reached out to animal control and is waiting to hear back.