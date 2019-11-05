



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A vicious dog attack was caught on camera in northwest Miami-Dade and the victim’s family said it was only a matter of time.

According to police, 63-year-old Jack Notis was walking home from work when three American bulldogs rushed him.

Surveillance video showed him fall to the ground as the three dogs mauled him.

Several drivers pulled over to help. Others nearby tried to make noise to distract the dogs away from Notis and called 911.

“He was walking home and the dog attacked him,” Notis’ daughter said.

Notis was attacked along NW 103rd Lane and 12th Avenue.

He was so badly bitten that first responders took him to Ryder Trauma Center.

“Thank you to everybody who came to save my dad. Without them, my dad would’ve been dead by now,” Notis’ daughter said.

A Good Samaritan who was at a store nearby explained what he tried to do to stop the dogs.

“Two of them, I hit them in the head. They got on the floor. I was able to close the gate too,” he said.

Miami-Dade Animal Services went to the spot of the attack.

CBS4 News was there as they placed the dogs in the vans to take them away.

“This is not the first time those dogs attacked. It’s actually the second time. Those five dogs attacked two little kids before,” the victim’s daughter said.

Animal services hasn’t said if it has a history with these dogs.

“I just hope my dad gets better,” Notis’ daughter said. “We will proceed the legal way.”

The owner of the dogs told CBS4 News he takes full responsibility. He only spoke in Spanish. He went on to say he will pay the victim.

The owner said he has had the five American Bulldogs for a year. He wasn’t aware of the attack because he was at work.

He denied the dogs have ever being violent before.

A man who was at a nearby store said he tried to call the owner about his gate being partially open Tuesday morning.

CBS4’s Ty Russell has reached out to animal services and received the following statement:

“This afternoon Miami-Dade Animal Services responded to a serious dog bite incident occurring in the vicinity of NW 103 Street and 12th Avenue. Five Bulldogs were seized as a result of the incident and will remain in custody until the outcome of the dangerous dog investigation.”