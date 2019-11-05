MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony held a news conference on Tuesday morning to announce the arrest of one of his deputies.
Sheriff Tony said it happened on September 25 at the Cross Creek School in Pompano where deputy Willard Miller had been assigned as a resource officer.
Tony shared a video showing Miller grabbing a student and body-slamming her to the ground inside an office at the Broward school.
The video then shows the deputy folding the girl’s arms behind her back, before placing her inside a room.
“The byproduct of his actions were deplorable, they are uncalled for and they required us to open an internal affairs investigation,” Tony said.
Miller has been suspended without pay, pending the completion of the investigation.
Miller is a three-year veteran and 38-years-old.
“He faces one count of child abuse, without great bodily harm, which is a third-degree felony,” Tony said.
