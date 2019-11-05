MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) – Police have arrested the principal of a Catholic high school in Miramar.
Richard Jean is charged with battery, stemming from a domestic incident.
The alleged victim told police Jean grabbed him and threw him to the ground.
According to the police report, the victim showed bruising on his neck and had blood in the right ear.
Jean works at Archbishop McCarthy High School.
CBS4 News reached out to the Archdiocese of Miami and received the following statement:
“The Archdiocese of Miami learned today that Mr. Richard Pierre Jean, Principal at Archbishop McCarthy High School, was arrested. He has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the Miramar Police Department’s investigation. Details of the arrest are vague at this moment.
“In Mr. Jean’s absence, Mr. Kevin Molina, assistant principal, has been designated as administrator of the school.”
