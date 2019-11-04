MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman accused of causing a rollover crash on the Rickenbacker Causeway that killed one person and leaving another in critical condition appeared before a judge Monday morning.

Jessica Fuentes, 23, is facing charges of driving under the influence and vehicular homicide.

Police say a breathalyzer test revealed Fuentes’ blood alcohol content was 0.16, which is twice the legal limit.

The arrest affidavit says Fuentes was traveling westbound and speeding when she rear-ended the vehicle of the victims.

“She catapulted the car through the median, which had a chain-link fence. The fence post pierced the passenger side of the victims’ vehicle and actually impaled the victim,” the prosecutor explained to Judge Mindy S. Glazer.

Judge Glazer set the bond at $75,000. She also issued a no-drive order and house arrest.

In court, Fuentes appeared emotional. Her mother brought Fuentes’ young child, saying it was not her daughter’s fault and pleading for leniency. She claimed the victim who died was not wearing a seatbelt, but the police report did not say that.

“My daughter has been very depressed but, again, very responsible. I will today find out from her job if any alcohol was consumed from her job,” she told the judge.

“That’s the consequence of driving impaired,” the judge told her.

The arrest affidavit says Fuentes is a waitress and was driving from Whiskey Joe’s the night of the crash.

Police say the name of the woman killed was Paula Curra. Her husband remains in critical condition.