  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Good News, Local TV, Miami News, Steven Sotloff

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two University of Miami students have been awarded scholarships in the name of South Florida journalist Steven Sotloff.

Broadcast journalism majors Valentina Pope and Isabella Popadiuk were each awarded $1,500 during Sunday’s Miami Dolphins game at the Hard Rock Stadium.

The scholarship was set up in 2015 by Sotloff’s parents after he was kidnapped and murdered by ISIS.

“I’m so excited to continue his legacy of being a reporter and continuing journalism throughout my career,” said Pope.

“In my future, I want to become a traveling broadcast journalist, not to the extent how Steven did, but I want to see the world and he’s an inspiration to all of us,” said Popadiuk.

Sotloff’s parents said through the scholarship, they can help make a difference in the lives of young journalists.

Comments