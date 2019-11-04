MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two University of Miami students have been awarded scholarships in the name of South Florida journalist Steven Sotloff.
Broadcast journalism majors Valentina Pope and Isabella Popadiuk were each awarded $1,500 during Sunday’s Miami Dolphins game at the Hard Rock Stadium.
The scholarship was set up in 2015 by Sotloff’s parents after he was kidnapped and murdered by ISIS.
“I’m so excited to continue his legacy of being a reporter and continuing journalism throughout my career,” said Pope.
“In my future, I want to become a traveling broadcast journalist, not to the extent how Steven did, but I want to see the world and he’s an inspiration to all of us,” said Popadiuk.
Sotloff’s parents said through the scholarship, they can help make a difference in the lives of young journalists.
