TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced a new initiative he hopes will make health care costs in Florida more transparent.

The state has launched a new website called Florida Health Price Finder.

It’s a tool to help find the best price for common non-emergency health care services.

“We think this is a powerful tool that can be used as we look to innovate healthcare and to save costs,” DeSantis said at a briefing Monday. “I think what most people, what they want is they want high-quality care in the most cost effective way and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Prices are broken down by state and national average.

DeSantis says the new site will make it easier for patients to see how much they will pay before walking in for medical work.

The website is: pricing.floridahealthfinder.gov.

 

