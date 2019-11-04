MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One man was killed and two others were seriously hurt in a shooting in a Brownsville neighborhood.
Sunday evening, a yellow tarp covered the body of a man in a car in the parking lot of an apartment complex near families with small children.
It’s still unclear where the actual shooting took place.
Nearby, there was a second scene along NW 19th Avenue near 54th Street. Police say a second victim was found and he was taken to Ryder Trauma Center. Investigators say he’s in critical condition.
A third scene was yards away at a funeral home. Police say they found the third victim there and he was also taken to Ryder Trauma Center. The funeral director wasn’t there at the time. But his staff told him a man who was shot walked up to the building and fell to the ground. Workers at the funeral home were then forced to end a viewing that was happening inside.
Now, investigators are still working to learn what led to the violence and if all the victims know each other.
If you have any information to help out, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).
You must log in to post a comment.