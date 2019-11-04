Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A northwest Miami-Dade man has been charged with second-degree murder after police say he intentionally ran over another man.
According to investigators, it happened as the result of some sort of confrontation.
A friend of the man who died said both men were at his house just minutes before it happened.
“We were eating and drinking, I have my kids, so they went to sleep early. I said you can hang out outside but they were talking too loud so I said ‘listen, you guys gotta go’ and about five to ten minutes later I heard a horrible crash, the last thing I could imagine was that,” he said.
Police have not released the names of the men involved.
