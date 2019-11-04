El Cielo | Photo: Angelo R./Yelp

MIAMI (Hoodline) – In search of a new favorite South American spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end South American restaurants around Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.

1. PM Fish & Steak House

Photo: Emily H./Yelp

Topping the list is PM Fish & Steak House. Located at 1453 S. Miami Ave. in Brickell, the steakhouse and Argentine spot, which offers seafood and more, is the highest-rated high-end South American restaurant in Miami, boasting four stars out of 411 reviews on Yelp.

The site has lots more information about PM Fish & Steak House.

“PM Fish & Steak House comes from a restaurant group with more than 25 years of experience,” the business explains in the history section of its Yelp profile. “Inspired by the nostalgia of the finest Argentine cuisine, we developed this superior concept with distinguished architectural design, highest quality dishes, impeccable service and enviable locations. We set ourselves apart having the most select meat, fish and seafood, carefully prepared with the Argentine flavor so well known in Buenos Aires, Argentina.”

2. El Cielo By Juan Manuel Barrientos

Photo: Mitzi G./Yelp

Next up is Brickell’s El Cielo by Juan Manuel Barrientos, situated at 31 S.E. Fifth St. With four stars out of 161 reviews on Yelp, the Colombian and New American spot, offering desserts and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking to indulge.

If you’re curious for more, we found more information about El Cielo from Colombian chef Juan Manuel Barrientos, who also has founded award-winning restaurants in Medillin and Bogota, reports NBC News.

“It offers a modern cuisine, with the same creative and innovative style of chef Juan Manuel Barrientos, inspired by Colombian ancestral roots but using the techniques of avant-garde cuisine to surprise diners. according to the specialties section of its Yelp profile. “This venue also has a marked influence on the cuisine of other Latin countries and uses local organic products grown in the State of Florida. The venue has a large terrace suitable for events and celebrations.”

3. Hereford Grill

Photo: Arturo C./Yelp

Flagami’s Hereford Grill, located at 782 N.W. 42nd Ave., Suite 5, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the fancy steakhouse and Venezuelan spot four stars out of 93 reviews.

Yelper Alan C., who reviewed Hereford Grill on Aug. 24, wrote, “Everything about this place is fantastic! The rump steak (punta trasera) on a hot plate is an authentic take on Venezuelan steak. The New York is delicious as well and very moderately priced too. All the sides are phenomenal, especially the fried yuca and the palm, avocado and watercress salad. The deserts are great too…it may be one of the best deals in Miami. Don’t miss it!”