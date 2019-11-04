MIAMI (CBSMiami) – All he wanted was specially made tee-shirts to promote his art and music.

Instead, Brandon Bazzi says he became the victim of a hate crime last week on Miami Beach.

Bazzi says he went to a T-shirt company and paid to have shirts made with his logo.

While waiting at home he says he received an outrageous message through social media from a store clerk which said, “No custom T-shirts for dumb ‘n word.’

“I was upset, confused and shocked actually,” he says.

Bazzi went back to the store and confronted a manager about the racist remark.

She told him to shop someplace else.

Bazzi then contacted Miami Beach attorney, Robert Switkes.

Switkes says what the clerk did was a hate crime that violates city and state ordinances. He is planning a civil action, “This is a business and a business can’t operate in this manner,” he says.

When CBS4 contacted the same store manager, she said the clerk felt threatened by Bazzi.

“I understand his side. I told him to ignore it. I made the shirts to The point!” she said.

Bazzi says there should be consequences for how he was treated.

“I don’t think they should be in business. They have no regret for their behavior.”

The owner of the store told CBS4 that the clerk in question was on vacation.