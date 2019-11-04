MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Fort Lauderdale man was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison for a string of robberies throughout South Florida.
Federal authorities said Dwight Courtney Grinion, 25, pled guilty to three counts of robbery, one count of discharging a firearm, and one count of brandishing a firearm.
According to the court record, Grinion robbed commercial establishments at gunpoint between March 22, 2019, and April 24, 2019.
These are the robberies attributed to Grinion, according to legal documents:
On March 22, 2019, he robbed a Subway restaurant in Fort Lauderdale and discharged a revolver during the commission of the crime.
On April 20, 2019, Grinion robbed a Dunkin Donuts store in Sunrise at gunpoint.
On April 24, 2019, occurred at Designers Jewelry Collection, a jewelry store at the Sawgrass Mills Mall in Sunrise. During that robbery, Grinion pointed a revolver at an employee of the jewelry store while stealing a gold bracelet worth approximately $2,500.
This case was prosecuted in federal court because all of the victim companies purchase products in interstate commerce and sell products to customers throughout the United States and abroad.
