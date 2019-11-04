  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Fort Lauderdale man was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison for a string of robberies throughout South Florida.

Federal authorities said Dwight Courtney Grinion, 25, pled guilty to three counts of robbery, one count of discharging a firearm, and one count of brandishing a firearm.

According to the court record, Grinion robbed commercial establishments at gunpoint between March 22, 2019, and April 24, 2019.

These are the robberies attributed to Grinion, according to legal documents:

On March 22, 2019, he robbed a Subway restaurant in Fort Lauderdale and discharged a revolver during the commission of the crime.
On April 20, 2019, Grinion robbed a Dunkin Donuts store in Sunrise at gunpoint.
On April 24, 2019, occurred at Designers Jewelry Collection, a jewelry store at the Sawgrass Mills Mall in Sunrise. During that robbery, Grinion pointed a revolver at an employee of the jewelry store while stealing a gold bracelet worth approximately $2,500.

This case was prosecuted in federal court because all of the victim companies purchase products in interstate commerce and sell products to customers throughout the United States and abroad.

