



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Dolphins running back Mark Walton has been suspended four games for violating the NFL’s conduct and substance abuse policies.

This is a real kick in the teeth for the Dolphins, who were enjoying their first win.

Walton was arrested three times last offseason in his hometown of Miami, which prompted the suspension.

The suspension begins immediately, and Walton will be eligible to return to the active roster Dec. 2 following the Week 13 game against the Eagles.

Walton was sentenced in August to six months’ probation after pleading no contest to a misdemeanor weapons charge. Other charges, including marijuana possession and reckless driving, were dismissed.

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores released a statement following the news:

“We have been in communication with the NFL regarding Mark’s suspension. The conduct of our players is very important and Mark has done everything we have asked of him both on and off the field since signing him with the Dolphins. We look forward to having him back at the conclusion of his suspension.”

Walton really stepped up for the Dolphins after they traded Kenyan Drake to the Arizona Cardinals. It appears now that Kalen Ballage will now have to shoulder the load over the course of the next four games.

As if this news wasn’t bad enough, Preston Williams’ season is over.

The undrafted rookie receiver will miss the final eight games with a knee injury suffered in Sunday’s win.

“I was devastated for the kid,” Flores said. “He has done an incredible job.”