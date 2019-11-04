Comments
MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – The Miami Gardens Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate Clive Gordon Pearce.
The 47-year-old went missing on Sunday, but the precise time of his disappearance is unknown.
No word on where he was last seen or what he was wearing.
The only other information police shared was that “the family is concerned for his health.”
If you have any details that can help police find him, please call the Miami Gardens Police Department at (305) 474-6473.
You must log in to post a comment.