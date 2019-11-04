CAPE CANAVERAL (CBSMiami/CNN) – A supply ship docked with the International Space Station on Monday, carrying with it sports car parts, an oven for baking cookies and a vest to protect against radiation.
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus capsule, carrying an 8,200-pound shipment, reached the orbiting lab over Madagascar.
The space station’s astronauts will test the oven by baking chocolate chip cookies and try out the new safety vest to gauge its comfort.
Both experiments are seen as precursors to the moon and Mars journeys.
Other newly-arriving equipment will be used in a series of NASA spacewalks later this month to fix a key particle physics detector.
Parked outside the space station since 2011, the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer needs new cooling pumps to continue its search for elusive dark matter and antimatter.
Italian car manufacturer Lamborghini is also along for the ride. It has sent up samples of carbon fiber used in its sports cars for six months of direct space exposure.
