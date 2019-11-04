1080 N.W. 11th St. | Photo: Zumper

MIAMI (Hoodline) – Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We’ve rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Miami if you don’t want to spend more than $1,500/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

4845 N.W. Seventh St. (Flagami)

Listed at $1,425/month, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo is located at 4845 N.W. Seventh St.

The building has garage parking. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There’s no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

Northwest First Avenue and Northwest 32nd Street

Next, there’s this studio apartment situated at Northwest First Avenue and Northwest 32nd Street. It’s listed for $1,426/month for its 557 square feet.

The building features garage parking. The unit also offers in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a broker’s fee equal to one month’s rent.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1260 N.W. 58th St. (Liberty City)

Listed at $1,450/month, this 1,000-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1260 N.W. 58th St.

The building boasts secured entry and on-site laundry. In the unit, you can anticipate a renovated kitchen. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1080 N.W. 11th St. (Overtown)

Next, there’s this studio apartment located at 1080 N.W. 11th St. It’s also listed for $1,450/month.

You can expect a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet in the residence. The building offers garage parking. Good news for pet lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn’t worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

5077 N.W. Seventh St. (Flagami)

Here’s a 687-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment at 5077 N.W. Seventh St. that’s going for $1,450/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a gym and assigned parking. In the apartment, you’ll see in-unit laundry. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn’t a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)