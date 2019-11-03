MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Rickenbacker Causeway has finally reopened after a serious rollover crash that sent a woman to the hospital.

The accident happened at around 9 p.m. Saturday, shutting down the causeway for several hours.

CBS4 News was there when a woman arrived at Ryder Trauma Center. Investigators confirmed she was involved in the crash.

Not much is known about her injuries, but investigators told CBS4 that she is in critical condition.

City of Miami dispatch workers describe this as a rollover crash. A Twitter user sent CBS4 News pictures that showed the crash involved two cars.

Because of all the traffic, crime scene detectives had a tough time getting to the scene to try to collect evidence.

It’s still unclear how many people were injured and the cause of the crash.