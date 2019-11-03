BUNNELL, Fla. (CBSMiami/AP) — Living in such deplorable conditions, authorities said a 14-year-old girl called an abuse hotline to report her parents for keeping a house of filth.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office says in a post that Betty Nicolicchia-Allen and Dennis Allen were arrested Friday and face five counts of child neglect.

The sheriff’s office says deputies were sent to the home in Bunnell, Florida on Thursday after the teenage daughter made the call.

Deputies found the front porch littered with chicken feces and trash scattered in the front yard. Inside the house, they found animal feces, rotting food and nothing edible in the refrigerator.

The teen said she was being forced to be a fulltime caregiver to her four younger siblings.

There was no online court docket, so it was unknown if they had attorneys.

