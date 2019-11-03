MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The MacArthur Causeway has finally reopened after a serious crash where police said a drunk driver slammed into a golf cart and critically injured a man.

Miami police arrested 20-year-old Paloma Guelfi on DUI charges after they said she crashed into a golf cart at 5 a.m. Saturday.

Police said a man was thrown from the golf cart and hurt his head.

The man was taken to Ryder Trauma Center, where investigators said he is in critical condition.

Police have not released his age or told us how many people were in the golf cart.

From the video on scene, we were able to see the golf cart is used as a shuttle service.

Police shutdown the MacArthur Causeway for 12 hours as they collected evidence.

There were several items scattered throughout the roadway, which is what took police so long to finally reopen the causeway.

Guelfi is being held on $13,000 bond.

CBS4 reached out to the golf cast company, but have not heard back.