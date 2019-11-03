SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (CBSMiami) – Famed astrologer Walter Mercado has passed away at age 87 in his native Puerto Rico.
Mercado died Saturday night at Hospital Auxilio Mutuo in San Juan, according to a family spokesperson.
CBS4 news partner the Miami Herald reports their sister paper, El Nuevo Herald, confirmed his death with a relative.
His death was reportedly due to renal failure.
Born a Pisces, the pop culture icon was beloved throughout his native Puerto Rico as well as South Florida and, for that matter, all of Latin America.
Over his nearly 50-year career, Mercado dished out horoscopes in his own eccentric style with colorful capes, giant jewelry and, of course, lots and lots of love.
Back in August, HistoryMiami honored the TV personality by opening the “Mucho, Mucho Amor” exhibit, named after his signature sign-off.
CBS4’s Lauren Pastrana interviewed Mercado, who was “so grateful to the people here in the museum because they are going to touch a little of my essence.”
The exhibit was filled with mementos from his life and his career. And it of course included plenty of his famous bedazzled costumes and colorful capes.
