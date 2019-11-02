MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Esotico Miami located in downtown Miami’s entertainment district is a tropical, tiki-themed restaurant and bar created by Graspa Group partner Daniele Dalla Pola.
Born in Italy, Daniele has always had a love for anything tropical and exotic, thus the name. He’s considered one of the world’s best mixologists and has created a menu of more than 20 customized eclectic drinks.
Here is one of his favorites. It’s called “The King Tamoko.” Priced at $95 and meant to be shared (all 22 ounces), customers can keep the Elvis head mug it’s served in.
The King Tamoko
- 1 oz fresh lime juice
- 1 oz passion fruit purée
- 2 oz Dan’s mix #9
- 2 oz Alamea Spiced Rum
- ½ oz Bombay dry gin
Shake all the ingredients with crushed ice.
Pour unstrained into Tiki Elvis Mug if you have one. If not use what you think will work.
Garnish with mint and dragon fruit
Inspired by a classic tiki drink From J. “Popo” Galsini, 1967. The original recipe was only with gin and a bit of Falernum. At Esotico Miami, they add spiced rum and substitute falernum with an easy to make syrup — Dan’s #9.
Dan’s #9
- 2 parts Re’al ginger syrup
- 1 part almond paste
- bar spoon pimento liquor (all spice dram )
Method:
Blend
Conserve into a squeeze bottle
Keep it cool
