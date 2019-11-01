FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A 15-year-old Coconut Creek High School student has been charged with felony aggravated battery for a fight with another 15-year-old student who ended up in the hospital.

During a hearing on Friday, the teen who is charged buried his head in his hands as he faced the judge. Attorneys told the judge they were reviewing the video to determine how they will proceed.

His mother spoke in court.

“I was there. They called me to the school. I was there when they put him in cuffs,” she said.

The fight happened Thursday, around 12:30 p.m., on the grounds of the school.

A student captured the video and posted it to social media.

The video ends up with one student being slammed on the ground and being knocked unconscious.

When paramedics arrived he was conscious and alert. He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The 15-year-old who has been charged remains at the juvenile detention center in Fort Lauderdale.

No word what the fight was about or if the other teen will be facing any charges when he gets out of the hospital.