MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Mayor Francis Suarez met with County Commissioners and other leaders from Wynwood on Friday to pitch a new Tri-Rail station.
The mayor says adding a stop at Northwest 27th Street would make Wynwood more accessible to the rest of Miami and alleviate a lot of traffic woes in the city.
“This line would connect the entire northern part of the city to the entire southern part of the city. We would do it for free for Overtown residents, which was
something that was negotiated as a track-access fee with the platform that was created or constructed with all aboard the station.”
Mayor Suarez says although the plans to build the new station are only in the preliminary stages, the lasting effects would benefit both residents and visitors and open up new opportunities for those without transportation.
