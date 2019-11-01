MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you thought last month was very warm for October, you were right.

It was the hottest October on record for Miami with an average temperature of 83.5 degrees. The previous record was 82.4 degrees set back in 2009.

We kick off the month of November with above-average temperatures and the potential for record heat on Friday.

It was a warm start with the upper 70s and low 80s. Highs this afternoon climb to the upper 80s. The CBS4 team is forecasting a high of 89 degrees for Miami and the old record is 89 set back in 1958. Ft. Lauderdale will likely see a high of 88 degrees and the old record is 89 set back in 1958. The forecast high for Key West: 87 degrees. The old record is 88 degrees set back in 1941.

Our average high this time of year: 84 degrees.

It will feel more like the upper 90s and low 100s when you factor in the high humidity. And we will have the potential for spotty storms in the afternoon, evening and night as we remain south of a frontal boundary.

Friday night will be warm and muggy with lows in the upper 70s.

That cold front will not make it here to South Florida on Saturday. It is forecast to stall to our north near Lake Okeechobee. As we remain in a warm, moist air mass, our highs will rise to the upper 80s and some showers and spotty storms will develop again in the afternoon and possibly Saturday evening.

Saturday night lows will be in the upper 70s.

This weekend we will “Fall Back” as Daylight Saving time will come to an end overnight at 2 a.m. on Sunday. We will need to turn our clocks back an hour before bed. We will gain an extra hour of sleep. On Sunday morning, the sunrise takes place at 6:30 a.m. and the sun sets at 5:38 p.m.

Sunday will be warm and humid with the upper 80s, the rain chance will be even higher with the potential for showers and scattered storms.

And we still have a month to go before Hurricane Season officially ends. Although there are no areas posing a threat to South Florida or the U.S., the National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of disorganized showers and storms located nearly 1,000 miles southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands associated with a tropical wave with only a low potential of development. Upper-level winds are forecast to become unfavorable and significant development of this system is not anticipated as the disturbance moves westward at 10 to 15 mph. What once was sub-tropical Storm Rebekah is now a post-tropical Remnant area of low pressure.