



SUNRISE (CBSMiami) –

Every Friday, in partnership with the Florida Panthers, we put the spotlight on a hero among us – men or women who have gone beyond the call of duty for our country. Today, we’re meeting veteran U.S. Marine Corps Corporal and Coconut Creek Police Officer Andrew Renna who honored at a recent Florida Panthers game.

A well-deserved recognition less than three months after he was wounded protecting the people of Coconut Creek.

“On August 24th at 7 a.m. I responded to a suspicious person knocking on the door. I got there and I was ambushed immediately. I took about five shotgun pellets to the side of my chest which collapsed my lung,” said Renna.

According to police that morning Jason Roseman, who is now facing two counts of premeditated murder, fired several rounds into Officer Renna’s police car. Roseman is accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend Jan Kirkland, her daughter Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school student Hannah Bonta, shooting their dog, and critically injuring Hannah’s boyfriend Craig Newman. Officer Renna was rushed to the hospital.

“I owe it all to my Marine Corps training is what kept me alive. The big key is serving your country and doing something bigger than yourself,” said Renna.

Corporal Renna served in the Marine Corps from 2007 to 2011. He was deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq. He said his job was to make sure everyone had what they needed. When he retired he went to college but soon realized he could not be without a uniform so he joined law enforcement.

On behalf of the Florida Panthers and CBS4, thank you U.S. Marine Corps veteran Corporal and Officer Andrew Renna for your service and dedication to the country and our community.