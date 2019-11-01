ORLANDO (CBSMiami/CNN) – A central Florida man has been arrested a second time in as many months for reportedly impersonating a police officer.
James Dewitte, 39, runs a company called Metro-State Special Services which is a fleet of motorcycles and SUVs equipped with purple and amber lights to lead funerals.
Last month, Windermere police arrested him for impersonating an officer while escorting a funeral and then tussling with real officers who stopped him.
After that arrest, detectives seized a body camera he was wearing. In one of the videos, Dewitte and his team can be shutting down a section of I-95 in Volusia County while escorting a line of corvettes. In another, Dewitte is directing traffic and illegally recording a phone conversation with a woman, who complained about it.
Orange County sheriff’s deputies arrested Dewitte this week, saying he again impersonated officers after that first arrest. According to an affidavit, on September 16th his group allegedly blocked an intersection and slapped the car of an off-duty deputy driving by.
Investigators say companies like Dewitte’s can lead funerals, but are not allowed to block intersections, pull people over, stop traffic or carry weapons.
