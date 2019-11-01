MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An arrest has been made in a Miami Gardens shooting in which four people were hurt.
It happened Monday, October 30, at a shopping plaza in the 3100 block of NW 207th Street.
Around 8:15 p.m., two gunmen in a car open fire on a group of men in the parking lot. Of the four men hit, two were taken to the hospital.
Miami Gardens police said multiple tips from the community, indicated the shooting was intended for a specific target. During the course of the investigation, it was learned that one of the men outside the plaza exchanged gunfire with the shooters.
After this shooting, 25-year-old Marlon Uptgrow, arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound. Police say investigators determined that Uptgrow was one of their suspected shooters.
He was taken into custody and charged with attempted murder. The second gunman remains at large.
