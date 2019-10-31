MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – A SWAT stand off led to a disturbing discovery inside a Miami Beach apartment.
A woman’s body was found inside a unit at the corner of 74th Street and Carlyle Avenue Wednesday night.
A friend of the woman said she went to check on her because she had not seen her since the middle of the month. She said when she got to the woman’s apartment a man, believed to be the woman’s husband, slammed the door in her face. That’s when she called the police.
When officers arrived they tried to reason with the man inside. At one point they saw a disturbing image through the window.
“They had a visual line of sight of him, who was laying on a bed with a knife,” said police spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez said. “He initially refused all commands, all commands from law-enforcement personnel on the scene.”
He eventually surrendered and is being questioned by police. Police are now trying to determine how long the woman had been dead.
