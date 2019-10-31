  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman accused in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Hialeah faced a judge Thursday morning.

Natasha Boothe, 21, is facing several charges including first-degree murder.

The crash happened last Friday near West 12th Avenue and 35th Street.

According to an arrest report, 42-year-old Norkys Acosta held onto the hood of a van she was trying to stop from leaving for eight blocks until she fell off and was hit by the van.

Boothe was later arrested following a line-up where witnesses identified her.

She remains behind bars on no bond.

