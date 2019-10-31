Comments
OCALA (CBSMiami/AP) — A small plane crashed while trying to make an emergency landing, killing both people on board.
The Ocala Star-Banner reports witness told Ocala police officers that the plane nosedived, hit the ground and burst into flames on the side of State Road 200 Thursday.
Authorities say the plane also struck a sports utility vehicle as it went down, seriously injuring the driver.
The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that plane was a Beechcraft Baron aircraft.
The FAA will investigate, and the National Transportation Safety Board will determine the cause of the crash.
